PSC Orders Retirement Of Senior Police Officers Above 60 Years 

Share

On Friday, the Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the immediate retirement of all senior police officers who have exceeded 35 years in service or attained the age of 60, in line with Public Service Rule No. 020908.

The decision was reached during the first extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board held on January 31, 2025, and presided over by the Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd.).

Other attendees include Justice Adamu Paul Galumje (Rtd.), Hon. Commissioner representing the Judiciary, DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd.), Hon. Commissioner representing the Police and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

READ ALSO:

The Commission revisited its 2017 resolution, which allowed force entrants to count their date of appointment instead of enlistment.

However, it found the policy contradictory to public service principles and in violation of retirement regulations.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been directed to implement the decision, ensuring a seamless transition in the Force.

Share

Please follow and like us: