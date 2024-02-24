PSC: Ongoing Recruitment Exercise Merit-Based

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has assured that the process leading to the recruitment of Constables/rank-and-file will be “merit-based”, with strict adherence to the federal character principle.

In a statement signed on Saturday by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the commission noted that the dates set aside for computer-based tests (CBTs) across the country, remained sacrosanct.

It further disclosed that “the 171,956 successful applicants from the screening stage of the ongoing Police recruitment exercise are currently receiving messages inviting them to the next stage of the exercise which is the Computer Based Tests scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, March 5th and 6th 2024 across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory”.

Applicants are, therefore, advised to visit the recruitment portal; apply.policerecruitment.gov, to confirm their “status”, and if successful, “also confirm the specific time and date for their Computer based test”.

The statement reads in part: “Applicants for the tests are expected to come with their CBT slip to be generated when they visit the recruitment portal where the list of successful candidates has been published with clear information on what they are expected to print.

“Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, retired Inspector General of Police reiterated the Commission’s resolve to ensure that the exercise is merit-based and in line with the Federal Character Commission requirements of equal representation.

“Arase commended the Police Recruitment Board for their steadfastness and commitment to this national assignment and promised that the Commission will forever be grateful to them.

“He noted that at the completion of the exercise, the nation will be availed the services of additional police manpower to assist fight crime and criminality in the country and recover the ungoverned spaces across the country.

“He promised that the war against insurgency and terror would soon be won but called for the support of every Nigerian as it should not be left alone for the government.

“Meanwhile the 43,778 applicants, who were successful from the specialists’ cadre during the screening exercise are expected to go through practical tests at a date to be announced soon by the Commission”.