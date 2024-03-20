PSC, FHQ Relationship Now Stable – Arase

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, yesterday, said he has “succeeded in stabilising the relationship between the Commission and the Nigeria Police”. He also added that the two Institutions are now “bonding together in the interest of the nation’s internal security.”

Arase made the declaration when he received the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, and his management team at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. A statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, quoted the retired police chief as urging the Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), to give the 22nd IGP maximum support, to enable him deliver on the internal security mandate.

“There may be problems and frictions but it is not insurmountable… there is a lot to be done, our strategies have to change from time to time and our engagements must be improved”, the PSC Chairman said.