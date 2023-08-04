PSC, FHQ Move To End Cold War

…set up c’ttees

The Police Service Commission (PSC), and the Force Headquarters (FHQ), have established joint committees aimed at ending recruitment-induced cold war between the two institutions of government. A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the decision was one of the high points of the Acting Inspector General of Police’s visit to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, yesterday, in Abuja.

The statement read: “The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solo- mon Arase, retired Inspector General of Police, today Thursday, August 3rd 2023, received in audience the acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. Olukayode Egbetokun, who was visiting the Commission for the first time since his assumption of office.

“The PSC Chairman and the visiting acting IGP had a one hour fruitful discussion on several issues that will progress the two Federal Government Agencies in the area of advancing the security sub-sector of the nation. “The meeting agreed to set up Joint Committees to look into areas of likely frictions in the operations of the two agencies.

“The Meeting also agreed on the setting up of the Recruitment Board that will include all the strategic stakeholders in future recruitment exercises.” “The Commission and the Police also pledged that the welfare of Police Officers will be paramount henceforth.

The two leaders also decided to jointly work together to ensure that issues of discipline are handled expeditiously so that those found wanting are adequately punished and others not found wanting are freed to continue with their career progression.”