PSC Extends Police Recruitment Deadline Over Low Applications

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have extended the application deadline for the recruitment of 50,000 constables into the force by two weeks.

In a statement yesterday, the commission said the application portal, which opened on December 15 and was slated to close on January 26, has been extended to February 8.

It said the decision followed the receipt of over 400,000 applications and a review showing significant disparities in state participation.

The PSC said: “While some states like Adamawa, Benue, and Kaduna have high application numbers, states such as Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Anambra have notably lower submissions. The extension is to ensure equitable representation nationwide.