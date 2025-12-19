PSC Elevates Senior Officers To Various Ranks

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the elevation of some senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force to various higher ranks.

Their elevations, according to a statement issued by the Head, Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Enjoy Kalu, followed vigorous written examinations and oral interviews concluded on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at their corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, which was presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (Rtd) mni.

Among the Commissioners of Police promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) are CP Agene Emmanuel FCID, Kaduna, Ihebom Chukwuma , CP, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja , and five others.

In his remarks to the newly promoted officers, the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Argungu congratulated and urged them to brace up to their new responsibilities with greater commitment to the service of the nation.

AIG Argungu emphasised that promotion comes with higher expectations and urged beneficiaries to rededicate themselves to effective policing, protection of lives and prosperity, and maintenance of law and order.

He reiterated the commissions resolve to ensure regular, merit-based promotion and in line with best practices.