PSC: Drug Users Won’t Be Recruited Into Police Force

…says commission partnering with NDLEA

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has assured that drug users and other applicants with questionable character would be denied recruitment into the Police Force.

The Chairman of the Commission’s Standing Committee on Police Matters, DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd), who made this commitment on Wednesday during a briefing on the ongoing recruitment exercise in Abuja, said the agency is collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in that regard.

The ongoing recruitment of 50, 000 rank-and-file follows a presidential directive to bridge the manpower gap in the Force.

“Let me state this without ambiguity: drug users and persons of questionable character will not find their way into the Nigeria Police Force.

“Our partnership with the NDLEA ensures that only candidates of sound health, good character, and proven integrity will be admitted”, the retired DIG said.

He listed other bodies the PSC partnered with to include Guidance and Counselling Departments of various State Governments, the Police Community Relations Committee, as well as Civil Society Organizations.

Providing further update on the exercise, Lakanu stated that successful candidates will be posted to designated Police Colleges for training, and subsequently deployed to commands and formations for active police service.

He highlighted that the credibility of the Police begins at the recruitment stage, hence the compelling need for due diligence and other foolproof measures.

His words: “You cannot build a professional and world-class police institution on compromised entry standards.

“This is why this Commission has adopted a painstakingly thorough and zero-tolerance approach to malpractice.

“To further strengthen transparency and public confidence, the Police Service Commission has introduced a Whistle-Blowing Policy on Police Recruitment.

“This mechanism enables Nigerians to report any suspected irregularities in the process. I assure you that all reports received will be treated with utmost confidentiality and investigated diligently.

“Furthermore, this recruitment exercise is the most inclusive in the history of the Commission. Gender considerations have been prioritized, and stakeholder participation has also been broadened.”

“The Federal Character Commission has been actively involved to ensure equitable representation.”

“We are committed to delivering a recruitment process that is fair, transparent, and merit-based, a process that will ultimately give Nigeria the Police Force it truly deserves”, he concluded.

