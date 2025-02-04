PSC Clarifies Powers Over IGP Appointment

Share

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday stated it had no constitutional powers over the appointment or removal of the Inspector-General of Police of Police (IGP).

The Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, made the clarification in statement yesterday.

Ani explained that the clarification followed calls, messages, and reports about the I-G’s status, which the commission received after its decision regarding the retirement of some officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the commission directed the immediate retirement of all police officers who had served for 35 years or reached 60 years of age.

He said: “The commission wishes to clarify that it does not have constitutional powers to determine the appointment or removal of the Inspector-General of Police.

“The PSC is one of the Federal Executive Bodies established under Section 153(m) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“Paragraph 30, Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution and Clause 6(1) of the PSC (Establishment) Act, 2001 are very clear on the commission’s powers.

