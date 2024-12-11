PSC Chairman Tasks Personnel On Delivering Core Mandates

Share

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Hashimu Argungu has tasked the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), saying a properly motivated Police is the bedrock of a safe and progressive Nigeria.

Argungu made this remark in a statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations on Wednesday in Abuja.

The PSC boss said this has been the battle cry of the commission as it “strengthens its oversight powers on the Nigeria Police Force”.

According to him, the present Government has put in place enduring mechanisms to ensure that in no time Nigeria will be free of crime and criminality, adding that “Nigerians are expected to play their role since security is everyone’s business”.

READ ALSO:

DIG Argungu who chaired the 2024 Annual lecture series of the Peoples Security Monitor in Abuja, said insecurity is a global menace, threatening global peace and development.

He said, “Our Policemen are daily being exposed to training and the governments at all levels have continued to empower our officers and men with the provision of essential security gadgets and materials ”

DIG Argungu said the Commission has also ensured that promotions in the force are timely, predictable and based on internationally accepted principles of fairness, seniority and availability of vacancies.

He added that the Commission has also continued to weed out Police Officers who have failed to meet the minimum standard required of an average Nigeria Police Officer.

“While we dangle the stick, we also spread the carrot as motivation for greater performance,” he explained.

DIG Argungu said the Commission is committed to upholding the greatest standard for serving Police Officers and has launched a zero tolerance for corruption in the system with the whistle-blowing policy recently put in place”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"