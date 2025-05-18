PSC Chairman Issues Warning Ahead Of Police Promotion Interviews

Share

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), has issued a stern warning ahead of th forthcoming Police promotion interviews.

Emphasising that the process is not a “Do or die” affair, DIG Argungu said any attempt to compromise the integrity of the selection process will be met with strict disciplinary action.

The PSC Chairman gave this warning in an official press statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, as preparations intensify for the Departmental Selection Board (DSB) interviews scheduled to begin on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the DSB interviews are for Inspectors eligible for promotion to the rank of unconfirmed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP 2).

The exercise is scheduled to take place simultaneously across all 17 Police Zonal Command Headquarters in Nigeria.

DIG Argungu has reiterated that the PSC will maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards malpractice or favouritism in the promotion process. He advised participating officers to prepare thoroughly and demonstrate their competence before the interview panel.

Highlighting the PSC’s commitment to transparency, Argungu said, “Promotions in the Nigeria Police Force will continue to be based strictly on merit and the availability of vacancies. No officer should consider this process a do-or-die affair.”

He added that the PSC is actively working to instil a new police culture driven by professionalism, innovation, and intelligence-based policing, ensuring that only capable and deserving officers rise through the ranks.

The Commission’s emphasis on merit, competence, and innovation aligns with its broader vision of professionalising the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the PSC Chairman, this is especially crucial in an era where intelligence-led policing and modern law enforcement strategies are increasingly required to tackle evolving security challenges.

