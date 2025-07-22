PSC Approves Promotion Of 12 CPs, Other Senior Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 188 other officers to their next rank.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Ani listed other promoted officers to include: 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 27 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and 145 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs).

He said the CPs were promoted to their next rank of Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), the DCPs to CPs, the ACP to DCPs and the CSPs to ACP.

The PSC spokesman said one of the ACPs due for promotion was absent and so, was not promoted.

Ani said the commission also, approved the promotion of 29 Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 38 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to their next ranks.

According to him, the 145 CSPs promoted to ACPs included General Duty Police Officers and specialists, such as officers from Airwing, Medical Doctors and Dentists, Pharmacists, Lab Scientists, physiotherapists and Nurses.