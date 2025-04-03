Share

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday approved the appointment of Monday Agbonika of the Police Mounted Troop as the new Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command.

New Telegraph reports that Agbonika is to take over from CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin.

The new Edo State Commissioner of Police was at the Police Service Commission for a posting interview presided over by Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni and supported by Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court who is representing the Judiciary in the Commission and Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

The leadership of the Commission charged the new Commissioner to be proactive and to settle down quickly so as to reduce the crime rate in the state.

He was also advised to look into the issues surrounding the recent killings in the state and was reminded that what he does or not with the arrested suspects from the killings will determine his success or not in the state.

“You have to sit up and also work to win the confidence of the people, consult relevant stakeholders and always document every incident and action taken and make sure those who should be informed are properly informed of your actions”

Acçording to a press statement signed by lkechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations on Thursday, the new Edo CP was also advised to avoid sidelining the requisite Police Departments for Tactical Units.

CP Agbonika promised the Commission that he will stand by relevant laws in the discharge of his duties and will always depend on the Inspector General of Police for necessary guidance.

Agbonika was, until his posting, Commissioner of Police, Mounted Troop, Force Equitation Officer, Force Headquarters.

He is a seasoned Police Officer with 32 years of experience, which covered Operations, Investigation, administration, Police Public Information and Area/Divisional Police Management.

He was earlier Commissioner of Police Communications (Operations), Deputy Commissioner Interpol, Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon close, Lagos; DCP Ops, Ports Authority Police Command, Portharcourt; DCP Department of Finance and Admin, Zone 16 Yenagoa; Area Commander Ota, Ogun State; Area Commander ‘M’ Idimu, Lagos; and pioneer Area Commander Ayetoro, Ogun State amongst other.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

