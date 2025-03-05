PSC Appoints New DIGs, Police Commissioners

Share

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of six Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and deployed new Commissioners of Police to Enugu and Oyo States.

Head of Press and Public Relations at PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, announced this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. He said the commission had also approved the promotion of the CP in charge of Enugu State, Mr Uzuegbu Kanayo, to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Ani listed the newly promoted DIGs as Sadiq Abubakar, Benjamin Okolo, Williams Adebowale, Bzigu Bali, Idegwu Ukuoma, and Adebola Hamzat.

The PSC spokesman also confirmed the appointment of Ademola Johnson as CP for Oyo State and Mamman Giwa as CP for Enugu State.

He said the commission had approved the promotion of eight Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

