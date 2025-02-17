New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PSC Appoints Moshood…

PSC Appoints Moshood Jimoh As Lagos CP

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday approved the appointment of Olohundare Moshood Jimoh as the Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Command.

CP Jimoh’s deployment was contained in a press statement issued on Monday by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani.

New Telegraph reports that Jimoh, before his appointment, was Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority, Eastern Ports.

READ ALSO

Jimoh who hails from Kwara State, was a former Force Public Relations Officer and later Deputy Commissioner of Airport Police; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration, and Deputy Commissioner General Investigation.

The new Lagos commissioner appeared before the Commission’s Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu; Justice Adamu Paul Galmuje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police.

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Obi Calls For Reopening Of Onitsha Market Affected By Drug Raid
Read Next

NACCIMA Boss, Oye, Engages Obasanjo, Alake On Economic Devt
Share
Copy Link
×