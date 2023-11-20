PSC: 547, 774 applied for 10, 000 constable vacancies

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disclosed that five weeks after its portal was opened, a total of 547,774 applications for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Force, have so far been received.

Following the manpower deficit in the Police, the Presidency had, sometime in 2015, issued a directive for the recruitment of 10, 000 rank-and-file annually, over a period of time. In a statement, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission said 358, 900 of the applications were successful, while 190,741 others suffered rejection.

This was as it further disclosed that the application portal will close on Sunday, November 26, in compliance with the six weeks mandatory requirement set by the Federal Character Commission (FCC) for recruitment exercises.

The agency presented Kaduna as the state with the highest number of applicants while Anambra State continues to “befriend” apathy with less than 2,000 applications.

“Out of the 547,774 applicants, 358,900 were successful and have qualified for the next round of the recruitment process, which includes the physical, credentials, medicals and strict background checks of the applicants.

“A total of 84,606 applicants were rejected for over-age. Applicants are expected to be between the ages of 18 and 25.

“Kaduna State maintained its first position as the state with the highest number of applicants with 40,272 with Anambra still stuck in the last position with 664. Adamawa State is second with 36,398 applications, Bornu State third with 32,048. Benue State with 31,122 is fourth, Katsina State with 30,202 is 5th, Bauchi State with 30,604 is 6th while Kano with 30,004 is 7th. “Ebonyi State with 2,132 applications is next to Anambra from the rear, followed by Lagos State with 2,324 applicants. Bayelsa State is 4th from the rear with 2,651 while Abia has 2,796 and 5th from the rear,” the PSC stated.

Meanwhile, the Commission’s chairman, Dr Solomon Arase, has expressed satisfaction with the number of applications already received, arguing that it indicated “incredible interest” in the “new police we are building.”

He further assured of the institution’s readiness to ensure that the recruitment was based strictly on defined criteria, such as “merit and justice.”