PSAN, CSOs Throw Weight Behind NASS Action On Tax Reforms Act

No fewer than 100 civil society organisations, led by the Parliamentary Support and Advocacy Network (PSAN) and the Civil Rights Situation Room on Economic Reforms, have publicly endorsed the leadership of the House of Representatives, particularly Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, for their handling of the ongoing review of Nigeria’s landmark tax reform laws.

At a press conference on Monday in Abuja by convener Comrade Ogiri John, the coalition commended the Speaker and the Senate President for what they described as a “measured, constitutionally grounded, and institutionally exemplary” response to public concerns over the recently assented tax legislation.

The four key statutes under scrutiny — the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025 — represent a major overhaul of the country’s fiscal framework.

The laws, passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Bola Tinubu earlier in 2025, are intended to simplify tax administration, enhance revenue collection, and improve the investment climate ahead of their scheduled implementation on January 1, 2026.

Recent weeks have seen heightened public debate following allegations of discrepancies between the versions approved by lawmakers and the officially gazetted copies.

The coalition, however, maintained that such scrutiny is healthy for democracy but must be rooted in facts and procedure.

“Having undertaken a careful and dispassionate examination, we are convinced that the response of the National Assembly Leadership has been exemplary in its adherence to constitutionalism and institutional self-regulation,” John stated on behalf of the groups in their joint address.

They highlighted that the actions taken by the Speaker Abbas-led House and the Senate leadership are fully aligned with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Acts Authentication Act, and established parliamentary rules.

“This is not an admission of any deficiency, nor an erosion of authority. Rather, it represents the deliberate exercise of institutional responsibility,” the coalition emphasised.

The coalition specifically praised the directive to the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate the re-gazetting of the Acts and to provide Certified True Copies upon request.

They described the move as a vital step to “enhance transparency, restore public confidence, and affirm that citizens and institutions must have unimpeachable access to the authentic law.”

Comrade John underscored the significance of the reforms while defending the procedural approach.

“The stakes are profound. These tax reform laws will fundamentally shape Nigeria’s fiscal architecture, economic incentives, investment climate, revenue mobilisation, and prospects for inclusive growth,” he said.

“Precision in law-making is not delay; it is duty. Certainty in law is not weakness; it is strength.”

The coalition appealed to Nigerians, opinion leaders, and other stakeholders to exercise patience and allow the constitutional review process to conclude without undue pressure.

They reaffirmed their support for transformative economic reforms while stressing their unwavering commitment to the rule of law and institutional integrity.