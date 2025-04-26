Psaltry Int’l Commissions Solar Power

Share

As part of efforts to boost the socio-economic wellbeing of her community, the owner of Psaltry International Company Limited, Mrs. Yemisi Iranloye, has commissioned a 1.1-kilowatt solar power system and a 1.1-megawatt battery installation at the company’s plant in Ado-Awaye, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to Iranloye, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the cassava processing company, the alternative power project was initiated to support the increasingly erratic power supply from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

She noted that the project would help reduce energy costs, cut carbon emissions, and enhance the company’s job creation efforts by enabling a shift to a more reliable energy mix comprising the national grid, solar power, and backup battery storage.

Highlighting the project’s community impact, Iranloye said: “With this in-house commissioning, Psaltry is proud to announce the launch of a sustainable energy solution with a 1.1-kilowatt solar installation and a 1.1-megawatt battery system. This not only powers our factories but also benefits Alayide Village, our host community.”

She added: “Previously, we spent heavily on energy costs to IBEDC and diesel purchases. Now, the solar alternative has significantly reduced our expenses, allowing us to channel resources into employment initiatives and a girl-child education scholarship programme.”

The commissioning ceremony also featured foreign partners and investors, who praised Psaltry International’s resilience and achievements.

The leader of the foreign investors, Mrs. Tokunboh Ishmael, representing Alitheia Group — a financial institution based in the United States of America and Mauritius — lauded Mrs. Iranloye’s perseverance in building the company into a globally recognized cassava processing plant.

She further commended Psaltry International’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which include providing scholarships for farmers’ children, particularly girls, and installing motorized boreholes and power supply systems in neighboring communities.

Other investor representatives at the event came from South Africa, Mauritius, Abuja, Lagos, and organizations such as the International Development Corporation in South Africa and the Bank of Industry.

