PS Posting: Head Of Service Causing Confusion In FCTA – Workers

Workers Union in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC), on Monday accused the Head of Service of the Federation of causing confusion by posting a Permanent Secretary (PS), against the provisions of FCT Civil Service Commission (CSC) Law, 2018.

This was even as they vowed to reject the posting of a new person, as proposed by the Head of Service, as a replacement for the current Permanent Secretary who will be due for retirement by the end of this month.

JUAC President, Matilukuro Korede, who spoke on behalf of the workers in Abuja during a protest, said it was an aberration for the Head of Service who knows about the existence of the FCT CSC Law, to initiate the wrong move.

Korede noted that the Federal Executive Council had in October 2023, approved the implementation of the law establishing a CSC for FCT, and the workers had been anxiously waiting for the formal take-off of the Commission.

He stated that it was wrong for the Head of Service to approve the redeployment of Dr Magdalene Ajani, from the Transportation Ministry to the FCTA to replace the current PS, Mr Olusade Adesola.

New Telegraph gathered that with the implementation of the FCT CSC, Permanent secretaries will be appointed from among FCTA workers who have grown through career progression in the system.

“On Thursday, we heard that the head of the service has announced that she has gotten approval from President Tinubu to deploy another Permanent Secretary to FCT.

“We felt aggrieved because it is an aberration. As we speak now, the FCT CSC Law has been gazetted since 2018,” he said.

“But to our surprise, the Head of Service decided to include a name for appointment as permanent secretary for the FCT.

“As far as FCT is concerned, the permanent secretary should be appointed among the qualified directors in the FCTA and not from outside”, he added.