PS Engages NIWA Management On Waterways Safety, Service Delivery

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy (FMM&BE), Hajiya Fatima Sugra Tabi’a Mahmood, has engaged the management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) on strengthening safety and improving service delivery across Nigeria’s inland waterways.

The meeting, held in Abuja, was focused on familiarising the permanent secretary with NIWA’s operations and assessing how the authority’s programmes align with the ministry’s mandate under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Acting Managing Director of NIWA, Alhaji Yusuf Umar Girei, alongside members of the management team, briefed Mahmood on the authority’s core mandate, vision and mission, as well as key achievements and operational challenges.

He said that NIWA had continued to roll out initiatives with visible impact in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Girei noted that the authority was sustaining collaboration with the private sector to enhance efficiency and expand service delivery.

According to him, such partnerships remain vital to unlocking the economic potential of inland waterways while improving navigation, infrastructure and safety standards nationwide.

In her response, Mahmood commended NIWA for its efforts and emphasised the need to broaden safety sensitisation.

She urged the authority to take awareness campaigns to religious centres in order to reach more water users and operators.

She also encouraged closer collaboration with sister agencies, improved human capital development, stronger engagement with the media for public enlightenment, and regular updates to the Ministry on NIWA’s activities and progress.

The ministry officials l in attendance included Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Hajiya Kalthum Ibrahim; Director of Maritime Services Department, Mr Oyinloye Adeola Meshack; and other staff from the office of the Permanent Secretary.

The NIWA delegation included General Manager, Legal Services, Barrister Naziru Biyankare; General Manager, Planning, Research and Statistics,

Dan’Azumi Muazu; General Manager, Marine Services; Engr. Dakio Horsefall, General Manager,

Engr. Fidelis Ejike, Engineering Services and General Manager, Survey Services, Surv. Henry Adimoha.