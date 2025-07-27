Prudence Schools Mark End Of Session With Launch Of Yearbook

Prudence Schools in Lagos State, have hosted a vibrant twin celebration to end the school session, amid pump and cheer, at the exquisite Triple C Event Hall, in Yaba.

Pupils, parents, teachers, other staff, and distinguished guests turned out in flamboyant hues and shades to celebrate two major milestones—The End of the 2025 Academic Session’s Prize-giving Day and Valedictory Ceremony.

The event, anchored by the Vice Principal (Administration), Mrs. Ayadi Juliana Amaechi, supported by Mrs Okesinachi Maureen, the Assistant Head Teacher (PPS), was designed to honour both the achievements of the session and the school’s continued legacy of unparalleled academic distinction.

Highlights of the day were the celebration of the 2025 graduating pupils and students, recognition of behaviourally and academically outstanding students as well as the unveiling of the 2025 Edition of the Yearbook, themed: RISING BEYOND THE HORIZON.

Chief Mrs. M.O. Oke, the Proprietress of Prudence Schools,fully supported by the Chairman Board of Trustees, Chief (Dr.) J.B. Oke FloD, OON, took the stage to share heartfelt words with the audience. In her address, she said, “I express gratitude to God since the establishment of the college in September 2012. The school has graduated so many notable students—both local and international—who are making waves in their academics and careers.”

Among the distinguished guests was Rev. Adeoye Osinupebi, a Reverend at the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute Metta Diocese, and also a parent of two students. Reflecting on his longstanding relationship with the school and its founders, he stated, “As a parent, I am most pleased and satisfied with the achievements of the school, especially the intellectual knowledge my two kids have developed. I know greater heights and achievements await the school along their journey to success and greatness.”

Another parent, Mr. Olawunmi, an Operations’ Manager at a top Lagos firm, also shared his appreciation. “I express my profound joy in the area of rapid development and growth that the academy has offered my two children,” he said. “This has had a huge, positive and significant impact on their lives.”

The outgoing Head Girl, Eneoche Onaji, took to the podium to reflect on her journey. “I express my gratitude to God for the journey so far,” she said. Her advice to fellow students was: “Never miss out on an opportunity to learn something new and educative.” She also shared her dream to study Medicine and Surgery, saying, “My mission is to bring a smile to patients’ lives. I believe doctors bring hope, and I hope to be part of that.”

Also, the outgoing Head Boy, Tijani Abdulsalam Akorede, said, “I give God the glory for bringing me this far.” He encouraged students “not to lose focus and ambition,” and reminded them to “stay consistent with prayers.” He plans to study Psychology, noting, “The human mind is a fascinating study. I hope to help others use their minds to fulfill their full potential.”

The compere of the event, Mrs Ayadi Juliana, invited Engineer Patrick Enejo Onaji, a long serving automation engineer at Nigerian Breweries and Chairman, 2025 Graduating Students Committee, to unveil the 2025 Yearbook. “The Yearbook is not just a magazine,” he declared, “It holds and brings back lovely memories that connect us to old friends and colleagues.” He proudly appreciated the yearbook team lead – The Vice Principal (Academics), Dr, Anthony in bringing this year’s edition to life.

Massive donations and heartfelt support came from parents, friends, colleagues, and guests from various walks of life.

Students were honoured across academic and behavioural categories. In Year Seven, Onaolapo Teniola secured first position, with Igwe God’s Delight in second and Igwe God’s Light in third position. Ifebanjo Ayanfe was recognized as the most improved student.

For Year Eight, Aseru Kolade emerged first, Adeleke Adeyosola- second, and Mbakwe Chimere -third. Gbolahan Bhadmus took the most improved student award.

In Year Nine, Kareem Areefa was awarded first place, Eluma Ellen came second, and Amachree Samuel placed third, with Ezekiel Peace recognized as the most improved having shown keen doggedness to indepth research and intentional erudition.

Year 10 saw Akinlolu Afonja in first place, Adeleke Demilade in second, and Onaolapo Eniola in third. Ozogula Joshua earned most improved student.

For Year 11, Sanusi Ahmed Aisha won Best in Humanities, Agughasi Victoria Best in Science, and Ayeni Temiloluwa Best in Commercial subjects. Aliyu Aisha emerged the most improved.

In Year 12, Abdulsalam Tijani was Best in Humanities, Onaji Mary in Science, and John Fredrick in Commercial, while Ogunyemi Tobiloba received the most improved student award.

Behavioural awards included Kareem Areefa as the Overall Best Student in Junior School and Agughasi Victoria as the Overall Best in Senior School. David Adeolu Olusanya was awarded Most Regular Student, while Tofarati Lucas Adeola and Alhassan Aisha were named Best Behaved in Junior and Senior Schools, respectively. Orji Ogbonaya was recognized for his in-depth erudition and unrivalled punctuality. Abdallah Abubakar was Most Respectful and Discreet, Miracle Cyprian Mgbele was Most Sociable, and Amachree Sonia received the Comportment and Carriage Award. (Female Category) While Akinlolu Afonja was specially honoured for the same award on Comportment and Carriage (Male Category).

Most heartwarming was the moments where graduates and their parents Swayed to music as they bridged lost bonds and shared a sense of Joy pride, triumph in education and accomplishment in appreciation to God for a successful completion of a phase in their lives.Memories were created with a bright future ahead for stronger bonds

As the celebration drew to a close, students wowed the crowd with a flamboyant cultural display, accompanied by music, ballet ,taekwondo stunts, speeches, refreshments, farewell songs and joyous laughter. The entire event was filled with what one guest so demurely described as “Good auras, enjoyment, and soul refreshing laughter.”