PRP Seeks Forensic Audit Of 2024 Budget, Recall Of Ningi

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called for an immediate, independent, and comprehensive forensic audit of the 2024 budget process to uncover any instances of corruption, misappropriation, mismanagement and unfairness in the allocation of resources to constituencies across the country.

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Mohammed Ishaq who made the demand on Monday on behalf of the party, said the audit

should be conducted by a reputable and neutral third-party organization, with the findings made public to promote transparency and accountability.

The PRP has also advocated for comprehensive budget reforms and to bring about a complete overhaul of the Nigerian budgeting system.

According to the party, the reform should include the implementation of strict guidelines to prevent undue influence on budgetary allocations, the establishment of a centralized database for tracking all budgetary processes, and the introduction of stringent penalties for any violation of these guidelines.

In the same vein, the party has also made a strong case for the scrapping of constituency projects in the national budget, alleging that it has become prone to abuse, corruption and unfairness on how constituencies in the federation are being treated every budget season.

The opposition party said there is an urgent need to strengthen the institutional capacity of the legislature at both the national and sub-national levels through the training of persons in the budgeting process.

“It said that henceforth the budgetary system should be driven by needs and fairness a whole budget implementation process should be open and each constituency should know of right their projects and the contractor to executive same.

On whistle-blowing, the PRP faulted the suspension of Sen Abdul Ningi by the Senate describing the action as not only morally wrong but legally offensive.

“Senate President Akpabio who was accused by Senator Ningi of wrongdoing sat as a judge and a witness in the proceedings that culminated into the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi. Akpabio presided over the proceedings in which Ningi was tried, convicted and sentenced.

“You cannot be a judge in your own cause and Ningi has the full protection of chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of Nigerian as Amended particularly sections 36(1) and 39(1) of the Constitution and he should be given a fair hearing and instantly be recalled,” the party said.