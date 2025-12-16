New Telegraph

December 16, 2025
PRP Rejects FIRS, DGFP Deal On Revenue Collection

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) yesterday kicked against the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the French Directorate Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFP) on digital transformation and information exchange.

It also criticised the appointment of Xpress Payment Solutions Limited as the official Treasury Single Account (TSA) revenue collector on behalf of the Federal Government.

The opposition party expressed “serious reservations and condemns both actions”, describing the MoU with DGFP as a reckless act of outsourcing Nigeria’s tax data management to a foreign government.

According to the opposition party, such a pact poses grave threats to Nigeria’s sovereignty, economy, and national security. National Chairman Falalu Bello said despite the defence put up by the FIRS regarding the MoU, they are opposed to the deal until the content of the MoU is made public.

He said: “Any nation that cedes control of its tax data to foreign entities risks becoming a puppet in the global financial system. “Such dependency erodes Nigeria’s economic independence and undermines our ability to craft policies that serve our people’s interests.”

