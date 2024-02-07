PRP Mocks APC Over Hunger Protests

…Says hungry Nigerians don’t need anybody’s instigation

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its accusation that opposition political parties were instigating Nigerians to stage hunger protests across the country.

The opposition party said it was quite disheartening that the APC resorted to “baseless accusations and fear-mongering” in an attempt to divert attention from the legitimate concerns raised by Nigerians on their condition of living.

Ag. National Publicity Secretary, of the PRP, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, who spoke on behalf of the party in Abuja, said the protests in Minna and Kano were not orchestrated by the opposition parties as alleged by the APC, but rather a grassroots expression of frustration and dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the country.

“The citizens of Nigeria have the right to protest peacefully and demand accountability from their government. It is disingenuous for the APC to dismiss these protests as mere instigation by the opposition, when, in fact, they are a reflection of the growing discontent among the populace.

“Instead of labelling protesters as pawns of the opposition, the government should listen to their grievances and work towards addressing the root causes of their discontentment.

“It is only through dialogue and genuine engagement that a lasting solution to the challenges facing our country can be found.

“It is high time the APC stopped playing the blame game and focused on delivering on its promises to the Nigerian people. The citizens of this country deserve better than empty rhetoric and false accusations. Let us come together as a nation to work towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all,” he said.

Ishaq dissociated the PRP from any gang up against the APC administration but charged the ruling party to listen to the cries of the people and address the yearnings of Nigerians.

“The PRP, he said, will continue to stand with Nigerians in their struggle against bad governance across the length and breadth of the country.