PRP Kicks Against Electricity Tariff Hike

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) rejected yesterday’s 300 per cent electricity tariff hike by the Federal Government, describing it as “a merciless and ruthless policy”. Acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, said the increase would worsen the economic situation in the country. He said: “As a party that champions the welfare of the people, we express our deep concern and share the shock felt by millions of Nigerians who are grappling with the harsh realities of survival.

“The removal of fuel subsidies has already made life unbearable for Nigerians, and the additional burden of a 300 per cent increase in electricity tariff is a merciless and ruthless policy at a time when the majority of the population are struggling to meet their basic needs like food. “It is unimaginable that the government would impose such life-frustrating policies on a nation that is already on its knees.”

The opposition party told the Federal Government to reconsider this decision and prioritise the well-being of its citizens any time it wants to roll out policies. Ishaq said: “We urge the authorities to explore alternative solutions that will not further exacerbate the suffering of Nigerians.

“The government should urgently consider seriously investing in the exploration and expansion of alternative renewable sources of electricity supply such as solar, biogas, wind, etc. which have the potential of providing cheap and sustainable electric energy to Nigerians for their domestic, economic and industrial needs.

“The current economic situation demands empathy, understanding, and a collective effort to uplift the people, not policies that push them deeper into hardship.” The PRP said the hike would have a substantial impact on medium and small-scale enterprises.

According to the party, many businesses could be seriously affected leading to potential job losses and a decline in the overall growth and development of the country. The PRP said it would continue to stand in solidarity with the millions of Nigerians who are affected by the negative policies while working towards a better future for all Nigerians.