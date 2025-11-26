PRP Decries Killings, Mass Abductions, Demands Action

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) yesterday decried the deteriorating security situation in the country.

It lamented mass abductions, targeted killings, and coordinated terror attacks in Kebbi, Zamfara, Kwara, Kano, Bauchi, Yobe, Sokoto, Borno, and Niger states. In a statement, National Chairman Falalu Bello said Nigeria is steadily losing control of its internal security architecture.

According to him, the attacks on schools and churches have been compounded by the killing of top security officials, including Brig.-Gen. M. Uba, and the continued infiltration of terror infrastructure from Sambisa Forest to other regions.

The opposition party told the Federal Government to act decisively, adding that time for excuses was over. It demanded the arrest and prosecution of anyone, regardless of their status, found to have aided, abetted, supported, or provided cover for terror attacks.

Bello said: “We are profoundly alarmed and gravely concerned by the rapidly worsening security situation in Nigeria. “In just a few days, the country has descended further into chaos, marked by brazen mass abductions, targeted killings, and coordinated terror attacks across several states.”