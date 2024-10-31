PRP Chief Threatens To Sue FG Over Blackout In North

Share

The candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in last year’s Katsina State governorship poll Imran Jino says the people affected by the prolonged power outage in the North should be compensated.

He threatened legal action against the Federal Government over the national grid collapse that has plunged the region into darkness. Jino, who stated this during a news conference in Katsina, also said that millions of people were affected in different ramifications.

The convener of the Jino Support Foundation added that the prolonged power outage led to the death of many patients.

“It’s quite unfortunate that in Nigeria we cannot enjoy stable and steady power supply, to the extent that patients are dying in hospitals,” he said. The ex-guber candidate said many livelihoods and businesses have suffered tremendously, as some of them would have to go for closure, and may not come back again.

Jino said: “This is the reason why we came up with a pressure group that will ensure that the rights of these people affected by the power failure are duly compensated.”

Share

Please follow and like us: