Provost Seeks Cooperation With NLC, COEASU As Normalcy Returns To A/Ibom COE

Worried by the lingering crises in the institution which have been brought to an end eventually by the intervention of Governor Udom Emmanuel, and other officials of the State government, the Provost of the College of Education (COE) at Afaha Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Daniel Udo, has sued for industrial harmony amongst labour unions, especially the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

Speaking in an interview with Journalists in his office at the weekend, Udo, recalled the crises that rocked the teachers’ College a few years ago, leading to the suspension and withholding of salaries of four lecturers had constituted a clog in the wheel of the academic and administrative progress of the school, and urged aggrieved union leaders to sustain the prevailing peace after the resolution of the issues in dispute.

Blaming the four COEASU members for embarking on strike, and trying to lock the main gate to the campus without following the due process, Udo commended the Governor, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, and the Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Effiong Essien, for their roles in resolving the matter, and appealed to the reinstated officers, whose suspended two months salaries had been cleared “not to always see strike as the first option in venting their grievances in workplace situations using the NLC.”

Prof Udo, named as Provost of the College in 2020, after acting for about one year, said his regime had since its inception, drawn a line from the business-as-usual attitude of the previous administrations to set a standard administrative operations that saw the school attaining new heights in terms of global best practices in academics including prioritizing staff welfare.

“I take the issue of staff welfare as first line charge. We have settled salaries, promotion arrears, travel expenses, and other entitlements up-to-date, with the exception of the four union members which we had since settled following the directive of the Governor,” he explained.

He listed some of the institutional

reforms to include an automated payment system that guarantees checks and balances in all financial transactions including school fees that were haphazardly done in analogue process with a lot of leakages that drain the purse of the College.

Under his regime, the Provost said virtually all the academic programmes have been accredited by the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) with only one granted partial accreditation, with the hope of affirming its full status when the quality assurance team revisits the school in the next two years.

“When I came in, the security system in the school was at a near-zero level because the internal security personnel could not cope.

“Therefore, we had based on the decision of the Council, resorted to hiring private security to complement, and that has reduced incidences of security breaches on the campus,” he noted.

Besides, Udo recalled that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund ) assistance scheme which was stopped due to the discrepancies in managing the facility, had been restored, as his administration deployed the Internally Generated Revenues (IGRs) to address the challenges of completing some of the abandoned projects done with the agency’s aid in the school, thereby recapturing the trust and confidence of the Fund.

Also, with high-capacity Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre, equipped with over 250 pieces computers linked to WIFI with the aid of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (ICT), which, according to him, had blacklisted the school, has restored the license to host students for the yearly entrance examinations into tertiary institutions.

He, therefore, solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders including the unions on campus to be in the vanguard of maintaining the existing peace, noting that “much can only be achieved under the atmosphere of industrial peace and harmony with all hands on the deck.”