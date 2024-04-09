Provost distributes laptops to teaching staff, others

The need to enhance the competence of teaching staff in tertiary institutions through Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills and knowledge has been stressed by the Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, Prof Theresa Okoli.

She stated this while distributing HP Laptops to members of academic staff in the cadre of Chief Lecturers and Principal Lecturers of the institution as part of initiative to aid their research and academic work.

The laptops initiative was part of the Revitalisation Programme, a negotiated agreement between the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) and the Federal Government on improving the working condition of teaching staff in the colleges.

During the exercise, which took place at the Council Chambers, main campus of the college, the Provost said the revitalisation programme was a product of fruitful negotiation by the unions with the Federal Government to improve their welfare and working conditions.

Okoli, who also explained that the non-teaching staff in the college also benefitted from the laptops distribution, tailored to empower their members for higher productivity, said the college complied strictly with the agreement reached with the unions during the negotiation stage. According to the Provost, the distribution of the laptops began with COEASU executives, and followed by Chief Lectures and later Principal Lecturers to underpin the need for seniority in service.

She, however, assured the staff that subsequent batches would include younger lecturers, even as the Provost expressed optimism that no staff would be left behind in the programme.

Okoli urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the laptops as a working tool in their respective offices in order to increase their productivity for the interest of their growth, professional development and overall growth of the college.

Meanwhile, she commended the Federal Government for the revitalization programme, and expressed confidence that it would go a long way in retooling the beneficiaries for better performance, stressing the need for motivation of workers.

While describing such packages as incentive for productivity, she reiterated the importance of requisite ICT knowledge among staff of the college, and expressed optimism that the laptops would boost e-learning and research activities among the teaching staff.

While presenting the laptops to his colleagues, the COEASU National Vice President, Research & Documentation, who is also the South-East Zonal Coordinator of the union, Dr Churchill Okonkwo, lauded the Federal Government for successful implementation of the programme.

He urged his colleagues to ensure efficient use of the work tool by taking their research seriously and to work selflessly for the growth of the college.

Also, the COEASU Chairman of the college’s chapter, Dr Okeke Sunday, congratulated the beneficiaries, and commended the Provost for the hitch-free exercise, noting that it brought immense joy among the staff.