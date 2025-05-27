Provost Dedicates Awards To Gov AbdulRazaq

Share

The Acting Provost of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, Mallam Jimoh Ibrahim, has dedicated two prestigious awards recently received by the institution’s Department of Dispensing Opticianry to the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON).

The awards, presented by the Optometrist and Dispensing Opticianry Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN), were conferred during the maiden edition of the Eyeball Summit held in Abuja.

The accolades were received on behalf of the department by Optician Ibrahim Liman Moshood, while Chief Optician Akanbi Olufemi Abdulfatai, a staff member of the college, was honoured as the Best Health Educator in Dispensing Opticianry.

Receiving the awards from the two recipients in his office, the Acting Provost said he was dedicating them to the College’s Visitor, Governor AbdulRazaq, in recognition of his unwavering support for education and the conducive environment he has fostered for teaching, learning, and research.

“This achievement is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), whose commitment to the education sector has made such feats possible,” Ibrahim stated.

He assured that the college management would continue to strive toward greater excellence, aiming to elevate the institution’s status among professional health colleges in Nigeria and beyond.

The Provost added that the college would remain focused on producing job creators with sound moral values by embracing global innovations and maintaining high standards in health education and training.

Also speaking, Mrs. Christiana Olawumi Bamidele, a senior lecturer in the college’s Health Department, congratulated the Acting Provost on the achievement. She praised his leadership and expressed optimism that his dedication and hard work would drive the college to greater heights.

“Kudos to the resourceful college management, staff, and stakeholders for their collective efforts in positioning the institution to fulfill its mandate,” she added.

