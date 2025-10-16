Provisions Of Security, Infrastructure Key To Making Kano Great – Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has emphasized that the provision of security, infrastructural development, improved road networks, and stable power supply are essential to restoring Kano’s status as the commercial heartbeat of Northern Nigeria.

He said his administration is also focusing on digitizing the state’s revenue system to block leakages, as well as promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

Speaking at the public presentation of two books, “Leading in a Storm” and “Beneath the Surface” authored by Dr. Dakuku Peterside, in Abuja, Governor Yusuf outlined his administration’s comprehensive vision for rebuilding the state’s economy and reputation.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, the governor assured of his commitment to transforming Kano into a model of business and investment excellence in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The provision of security, infrastructural development, road networks and power supply across the state, digitizing the revenue system to block leakages, the efforts of traditional and religious leaders in maintaining peace, creating a friendly environment for small businesses to thrive, reopening entrepreneurship institutes, and ensuring transparency in government communication are key to making Kano great,” the statement read.

Governor Yusuf, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on State Affairs and former Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Bala, said Kano is being repositioned as the commercial capital of the Sahel region, where businesses can thrive despite economic challenges.

“Kano tonight leaned into its heritage as the Sahel’s commercial heartbeat and its future as the region’s nerve centre, anchoring ambition not in slogans but in method,” the governor stated.

According to him, the government is working closely with traditional and religious institutions to sustain peace and unity, which are vital for attracting both local and international investors.

The statement also noted that Governor Yusuf has been implementing policies to boost investor confidence, revive entrepreneurship, and reopen more business institutes across the state.

“We are reviving the lost glory of Kano in investment opportunities. More investors, both within and outside the country, are now showing interest due to the governor’s visionary leadership and determination to unlock opportunities beneath the surface,” the statement added.

During the event, Governor Yusuf purchased 100 copies each of “Leading in a Storm” and “Beneath the Surface” at a total cost of ₦20 million. The books, he said, would be distributed to members of the State Executive Council and libraries across tertiary institutions in Kano to inspire leadership excellence and innovative governance.