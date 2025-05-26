Provision Of Dividends Of Democracy’ll Spur Electorate To Vote Wisely – NNPP

Share

A South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has said many eligible voters in the country display apathy to voting because of lack of provision of dividends of democracy to the generality of Nigerians.

Ajadi who was reacting to a recent Bill by the House of Representatives to make voting compulsory, and specify sanctions against those who fail to vote in elections, said voters’ apathy is actually a result of the failure of political ruling class to fulfill their electioneering campaign promises.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday, Ajadi said when the people see the dividends of democracy they would be willing to vote during the elections, while calling on the Lawmakers and the entire political class to always give the interest of the electorate a top priority.

He said when people only heard the huge salaries and allowances of the political class and they get nothing from the government in term of security, provision for health and education among others, they tend to ask themselves why they actually went out to vote during elections.

