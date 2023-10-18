New Telegraph

October 18, 2023
ProvidusBank Tennis Grand Slam starts tomorrow at Ikoyi Club

The first edition of the ProvidusBank Tennis Grand Slam Event starts on Thursday at the tennis section of the Ikoyi Club 1938. The tournament, sponsored by ProvidusBank, will run between October 19 and 28 at the elite club.

Already the organisers are putting the finishing touches to preparation as members are set to compete for honours in six different categories in the competition. The categories are Men’s Singles A; Men Singles B; Veterans Singles for 60 years and above; Super Veterans Singles for 70 years and above; Ladies Singles; and the Team Event.

Chairman Tennis Section Akeem Mustafa, who is expected to compete in the Men’s Single-A cadre, said he was eagerly awaiting the start of proceedings. Mustafa also showered praises on the sponsors ProvidusBank for bringing the event to the club.

