ProvidusBank: New Telegraph Award Reinforces Our Commitment On Growth Of Businesses

Share

The management of ProvidusBank Nigeria Limited has stated that winning the New Telegraph Fastest Growing Bank Award 2024 has further strengthened its commitment to driving impactful initiatives that help businesses thrive.

This was conveyed in an acceptance letter addressed to the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, by the bank’s Head of Brand and Corporate Communications, Dafe Ivwurie, dated February 19, 2025.

Ivwurie described the recognition as a privilege, emphasising that ProvidusBank remains committed to upholding the high standards of excellence represented by Daily Telegraph Publishing Company. “We are deeply honoured to accept the Fastest Growing Bank Award 2024.

“This recognition is truly humbling and reaffirms our commitment to making a meaningful impact, supporting captains of industry, small enterprises, large corporations, and budding entrepreneurs alike. “Once again, thank you for this incredible honour.

We look forward to celebrating this achievement with you,” he stated. In the nomination letter addressed to Walter Akpani, Managing Director/ CEO of ProvidusBank Limited, Aminu highlighted the bank’s rapid growth and transformative strides in Nigeria’s highly competitive banking sector.

He noted that ProvidusBank has firmly positioned itself as the country’s fastestgrowing commercial bank. “Indeed, ProvidusBank’s strategic merger with Unity Bank last year – supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) -expanded its branch network to 243 locations nationwide.

This is widely regarded as a pivotal milestone in the bank’s journey toward becoming one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions,” he said.

Aminu further acknowledged that since its establishment in 2016, ProvidusBank has consistently operated under its future forward banking ethos, leveraging cutting-edge technology to build a sustainable, customer-centric financial institution.

He also praised the bank’s technological advancements, citing the introduction of the World MasterCard, which facilitates seamless international transactions with dual currency functionality.

“Additionally, in line with its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth, the bank partnered with Mastercard to launch the AmphiCard, a groundbreaking solution tailored for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs),” he added. ProvidusBank’s commitment to excellence has earned it multiple prestigious accolades, including Fintech Bank of the Year and Private Bank of the Year at the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards in 2022

Share

Please follow and like us: