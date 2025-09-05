ProvidusBank Named Among Best Workplaces In Banking 2025

Great Place To Work has named ProvidusBank among the Best Workplaces in Banking 2025, “recognising the Bank’s unwavering focus on its people and its commitment to creating an environment where talent can thrive and deliver exceptional results,” according to a press release.

The statement said that the award highlights the bank’s “continued commitment to building an environment where employees feel empowered, supported, and inspired to work.” “It also reflects the values that shape everyday life at ProvidusBank —integrity, teamwork, resilience, innovation, and a drive for excellence,” the statement added.

The Best Workplaces in Banking award celebrates organisa-tions that have successfully built a culture of trust, inclusivity, and high performance — qualities that distinguish ProvidusBank as a forward-thinking and peoplecentric institution in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

Speaking on the recognition, Kingsley Ogirri, Group Head, Human Resources at ProvidusBank, said: “This award means a lot to us because it comes from what matters most — the experience of our people. It is proof that the policies and programmes we have put in place are making a difference: from opportunities for growth, to wellness initiatives, to creating a space where everyone feels valued.

We will continue to listen, to improve, and to ensure ProvidusBank remains a place where careers and people flourish.” Adding his thoughts, Walter Akpani, Managing Director/CEO of ProvidusBank, noted: “Our people are at the very heart of what we do.

This recognition is a tribute to their hard work, creativity, and dedication. At ProvidusBank, we’ve always believed that when you create the right culture — one built on trust, collaboration, and innovation — excellence naturally follows.