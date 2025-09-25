ProvidusBank Deepens Support For Traders, SMEs

…unveils ASPAMDA branch

ProvidusBank has officially opened its ASPAMDA Branch in Lagos, signalling a stronger commitment to providing tailor-made financial solutions for Nigeria’s trading and SME community.

The new branch, strategically located within the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) complex, was commissioned at a wellattended ceremony that brought together leaders of commerce and the business community.

Delivering his remarks, Executive Director of ProvidusBank, Mr Deoye Ojuroye, described the new branch as a continuation of the Bank’s vision to fuel enterprise and create value for businesses.

He said: “At ProvidusBank, our vision has always been to help businesses prosper. Partnering with the ASPAMDA community has been both impactful and rewarding.

We are proud to extend our services closer to where business happens, ensuring that traders and entrepreneurs have access to world-class banking solutions that support their growth ambitions.”

The Chairman of ASPAMDA, Hon. Ngozi Emechebe, commended ProvidusBank for its consistent engagement with the trading community and lauded the Bank’s customer-centric approach.

According to him, “this beautiful branch is not just a building—it is a testament to ProvidusBank’s sincerity in supporting traders and businesses. We are truly grateful for this partnership and for a Bank that continues to demonstrate that it understands our needs.”

The ASPAMDA branch will serve as a one-stop centre for financial services, ranging from innovative digital platforms and SMEfocused credit facilities to personalized advisory solutions.

ProvidusBank’s expansion into ASPAMDA highlights its strategic intent to support traders and entrepreneurs by placing banking solutions at the heart of commercial activity.