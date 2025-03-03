New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Insurance
  3. Providus Bank Hires…

Providus Bank Hires Director

Providus Bank has appointed Mr. Mahmud Tukur as non-executive director. In a statement by the bank, his appointment was ratified at the bank’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

He has extensive experience in corporate governance, risk management, strategy and performance management. Tukur is the founder and group chiefexecutive officer of Ashgrove Group and awardwinning global business leader with three decades of experience across the energy, maritime, infrastructure, and technology sectors.

The bank said that the appointment reinforced its commitment to excellence in governance, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Tukur became the youngest CEO of a publicly listed company in Nigeria at age 37 when he was appointed to lead Eterna Plc, an indigenous down-stream oil company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

He obtained a joint degree in accounting and management from the Business School of the University of Wales College, Cardif.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Sovereign Trust Backs 8th Edition Of Golf Tournament In Ibadan
Read Next

Nokia Replaces CEO
Share
Copy Link
×