Providus Bank Hires Director

Providus Bank has appointed Mr. Mahmud Tukur as non-executive director. In a statement by the bank, his appointment was ratified at the bank’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

He has extensive experience in corporate governance, risk management, strategy and performance management. Tukur is the founder and group chiefexecutive officer of Ashgrove Group and awardwinning global business leader with three decades of experience across the energy, maritime, infrastructure, and technology sectors.

The bank said that the appointment reinforced its commitment to excellence in governance, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Tukur became the youngest CEO of a publicly listed company in Nigeria at age 37 when he was appointed to lead Eterna Plc, an indigenous down-stream oil company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

He obtained a joint degree in accounting and management from the Business School of the University of Wales College, Cardif.

