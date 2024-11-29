Providing Jobs Not My Ministry’s Responsibility – Labour Minister

Share

On Thursday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi disclosed that it’s not the responsibility of the Labour Ministry to create jobs for Nigerians.

Dingyadi who spoke at the annual conference of the Federal Capital Territory chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Abuja, explained that the role of his ministry is to make policies that would foster job creation for Nigerians.

Dingyadi, however, said the ministry recognizes the challenges posed by Nigeria’s large youth population.

READ ALSO:

“You will agree with me that the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment is never to give employment to people. Our role is to foster job creation through strategic policies and investments,” he said.

The minister highlighted the administration’s focus on economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He cited the recently negotiated minimum wage and ongoing infrastructural and human capital investments as key initiatives.

Also speaking, Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, assured Nigerians that despite the current economic hardships, the Tinubu administration’s reforms are beginning to yield results.

Share

Please follow and like us: