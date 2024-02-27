Provide Solutions, Stop Blaming Opposition, APC Chieftain Tells Shettima

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has urged Vice President Kashim.Shettima to help President Bola Tinubu find solutions to the problems confronting the nation rather than blame politicians who lost the 2023 general elections.

Eze, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that while the Nigerian economy continues to fall as the value of the Naira to other convertible currencies remains on a downward trend, the country needs urgent action from those they elected to prevent the situation from worsening.

Eze, an ally of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and the former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), claimed that the comments credited to Shettima show that “Tinubu and his team seem entrapped in a quagmire as hope is nowhere on sight to get the country out of the pickle.”

Eze said it was shocking that the Vice President could politicians who lost in the 2023 general election to the country’s woes at a time when Nigerians are awaiting the Tinubu administration to come out with policies that would solve the country’s problems.

Eze added:”… Shettima claimed that intercepted trucks smuggling food out of the country were part of a scheme to trigger food price hikes and plunge the nation into anarchy.

“He asserted that the interception of 45 trucks carrying maize led to a drop in maize prices by N10,000.

“Although VP Shettima wasn’t specific about the politicians who were that desperate to undermine the nation due to their failure in the last election, top contenders in the general election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi can easily be postulated as the main targets by this stand; and probably former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, who ran for the APC presidential ticket against Tinubu and emerged first runner-up behind the President.”

He added:” There seem to be no efforts by the present administration in tackling the economic concerns of the country and if there are, he said, it means such efforts were not good enough and shifting blame to patriots who are in their private capacities thinking out ways to help the country is to say the least myopic.

“I laugh at the reasons expounded by some of our leaders and Scholars as the factors behind our present food crisis. They failed to highlight insecurity as the main bane of the present economic woes facing Nigeria.

“Where do we get the food to eat when most of the farmers both in the North and Southern sections of this country particularly those in the North Central are now in the IDP Camps leaving their farms in the hands of herders?

“And we are busy fooling ourselves that we don’t have enough food to feed the populace. What part of Nigeria is safe or secure for normal farming activities to take place?

“This is the reality. Our problem is human-induced yet we are expecting God to send us manna from Heaven as he did to the people of Israel who had no means of farming at the period God sent manna to them.”

Eze reminded Shettima that our dear President removed the fuel subsidy and introduced the bad policies that destroyed our economy and not opposition political Leaders.