‘Provide Loan Facility To State Pilgrim Boards’

An appeal has gone to state governors across the country urgently provide loan facilities to their various State Muslim Pilgrims Boards to assist in making payments for the 2026 Hajj. A faith-based civil society organisation (CSO) that reports and advocates workable policies in the Hajj and Umrah industry, Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), made the appeal in a statement, signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, made available to Journalists.

According to IHR, the “save 2026 Hajj appeal” became necessary in view of a shortage of time, considering the strict timeline for the next year’s pilgrimage set by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for all participating countries. Muhammed explained that going by the 2026 Hajj calendar, all countries must conclude their registration by December, noting that Nigeria may find it difficult to make full payment ahead of the deadline.

“The 2026 Hajj calendar mandates every country to conclude its 2026 Hajj registration by December, with strict directives that no extension will be granted whatsoever. “This will make it very difficult for intending pilgrims from Nigeria to make full payments ahead of the deadline,” IHR said. The CSO also stated that the tight timeline would inhibit both the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards from making proper pre-hajj arrangements.

It added that this can be averted if funds were made available in the form of loans, which would be refunded when their pilgrims make payments. The group cited an instance of Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, who had already approved an advancement of N3.4 billion to the state pilgrims board to enable it to make adequate arrangements for pilgrims from the state.

Muhammed noted that Governor Namadi made a similar advancement to the Jigawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for Hajj 2025, stating that IHR finds the gesture worthy of emulation.

“IHR noted that the time-consuming hajj registration model that allows states to register and later transfer funds to NAHCON before being transferred to Saudi service providers does not fit into the current fast-paced first-come, firstserved system adopted by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“Nigeria, as the fifth largest hajj contingent in the world and the biggest Hajj country in Africa, has been facing challenges of managing Hajj calendars effectively, resulting in pleading for extension in airlift, visa processing – an embarrassing situation that is avoidable. “We, therefore, appeal to the state governors to rescue the 2026 Hajj preparation by heeding this request on behalf of Nigerian pilgrims,” the IHR stated.