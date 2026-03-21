Provide Evidence Of Debts, Collect N1bn, Umahi Dares Ohiri

…Directs legal team to file suit in court

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has challenged Mrs Tracy Ohiri to provide verifiable evidence to substantiate her claims, stating that she would receive a sum of N1 billion if she is able to do so.

The Minister also directed his legal team to commence court proceedings to ensure that the matter is conclusively resolved.

In a statement issued on his behalf by his Senior Special Assistant, Francis Nweze, the Minister said his attention had been drawn to the ongoing public discourse involving Mrs Ohiri and her lawyer, Barrister Marshall Abubakar.

According to the statement, Barr. Abubakar acted in good faith and was motivated solely by a desire to assist Mrs Ohiri, noting that his involvement was entirely selfless and aimed at achieving an amicable resolution.

The Minister clarified that at no time did Barr. Abubakar discussed or negotiated any payment with Mrs Ohiri, although some associates and well-meaning individuals independently reached out to him with the intention of offering assistance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Honourable Minister had clearly stated two conditions for resolving the matter: either the issue should be determined in court, or Mrs Ohiri should provide verifiable evidence, including all relevant communications, to substantiate her claims,” the statement read.

It further emphasised that Barr. Abubakar conducted himself with utmost integrity throughout the process and neither requested nor received any money from the Minister.

Following what it described as the failure to meet these conditions—particularly the inability to provide credible and verifiable evidence—the Minister has now instructed his legal team to proceed with litigation.

The statement also disclosed that the Minister had indicated that if Mrs Ohiri could present complete evidence, including logs and communications from the period in question, some of his friends and associates were willing to contribute the sum of N1 billion.

“The Minister is still waiting for the above,” the statement added.

While noting that he had maintained silence over the years despite what he described as persistent provocations and public attacks, the Minister said recent developments necessitated a response in the interest of truth and public clarity.

He expressed appreciation to Nigerians who have taken the time to critically assess the situation, adding that there is growing awareness that not all narratives presented in the public space reflect the true state of affairs.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to his mandate, stressing that he would not be distracted from the ongoing task of delivering critical road infrastructure across the country.

He assured Nigerians that the administration remains focused on driving transformation through service, transparency, and sustained investment in projects that enhance connectivity, economic growth, and national development.

It would be recalled that Mrs Ohiri had accused the Minister of owing her over N300 million for contracts she executed for him.