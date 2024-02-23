Prove Yourself Outside Serie A, Henry Tells Osimhen

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has received a message from Arsenal star, Thierry Henry to establish himself outside of the Serie A.

Henry, who opposes Osimhen joining Arsenal, also sent his best wishes for the Nigerian’s success in his future endeavour following his time at Napoli.

During the summer transfer window, Osimhen has been connected to Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.

At the completion of the current campaign, the African Footballer of the Year will depart from Napoli.

“I think he needed the goal today [against Barcelona]. At the AFCON, we saw him, he can lead the line, run into the channels, and has excellent hold-up play.

“How good can he be? He showed last year what he could do and won the African Player of the Year along the way, winning the Scudetto with Napoli and getting to the final with Nigeria.

“I’d like to see him now, what he can do in the Premier League or wherever he is gonna go or Paris Saint-Germain. Not Arsenal, I won’t go there.

“I want to see him take the next step and be more consistent with his output, but to be able to win the title with Napoli the way he did will stay in history forever, so all the best to him in his career.”