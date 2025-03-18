Prove Allegation Of LG Fund Diversion By Kaduna Gov, Shehu Sani Tells El-Rufai

Share

The former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has challenged the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai, to publicly show evidence that Governor Uba Sani diverted Local Government council funds.

Shehu Sani who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Monday debunked El-Rufai’s allegation, saying such a thing never happened.

According to him, El-Rufai’s allegation is “Falsely crafted to smear the name of the Governor because of the N420 billion investigation hanging on him like the sword of Damocles.”

He challenged the former Governor to release proofs of purchases of properties in South Africa, Seychelles and London by Uba Sani publicly, if the allegation was to be taken seriously.

He said that Kaduna people would not forget in a hurry, how Nasir El-Rufai plundered the State in eight years as Governor of the State, stressing that he should stop pushing falsehood into the public space.

He said: “As Kaduna indigenes, we are all living witnesses to how El-Rufai plundered the State and now the investigation has indicted him and he should face it rather than pushing falsehood into the public domain.

“El-Rufai should be bold enough to show proofs linking governor Uba Sani in the purchase of properties in South Africa, Seychelles and London, then we will take him seriously.

“But he should be ready to answer for the whereabouts of N420 billion because that money is substantial enough to develop Kaduna State to an extent,” Shehu Sani maintained.

Sani’s reaction followed Nasir El-Rufai’s allegation that Governor Uba Sani has diverted Local Government funds which he used to purchase properties in South Africa, Seychelles and London.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

