Provazios Sports Academy Opens Ikeja Centre

Provazios Sports Academy, has continued to spread its sports developmental gospel across Lagos State, as it set up a new sports centre in Ikeja, recently. Provazios Sports Academy, with sports centres of excellence in different parts of Lagos, including its Magodo flagship, opened the new centre located inside the sports arena of Lagos State Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, to hundreds of excited boys and girls, and of course, impressed parents.

Speaking during the official launch and unveiling of the Ikeja centre, proprietor of the sports academy, Segun Solanke, expressed his delight in seeing the large turnout of excited kids and parents at the event. “I’m impressed by this large turnout of these highly impressionable young boys and girls. It shows that they are ready to develop their various innate talents in sports and entertainment, which we offer here at Provazios Sports Academy,” he said.

“We have top quality sports coaches, instructors and teachers who have continued to work in line with our dreams of producing top class athletes in football, judo, karate swimming, basketball, athletics and dancing, for the benefits of the country.” Solanke, who is also the president of NLO side, Olumo United, thanked the parents and guardians of the kids for entrusting the future sporting development of their kids and wards to his sports academy.

Even as he promised to improve on the developmental efforts of Provazios Sports Academy on the kids.