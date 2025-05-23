Proud Aruna Bows Out To Calderano In Doha

Share

Quadri Aruna may have concluded his campaign at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, after a tough fourthround defeat.

The proud Nigerian succumbed to Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in a onesided Men’s Singles clash at the Lusail Arena yesterday.

Billed as one of the tournament’s marquee matchups, the contest fell short of expectations, with Calderano displaying outright dominance from start to finish.

The South A m e r i c a n star cruised to a commanding 4-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-4, 11-6) victory to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Tactically astute, Calderano effectively neutralised Aruna’s powerful forehand—his most dangerous weapon—by forcing the Nigerian into backhand exchanges, which proved largely ineffective.

Despite strategic input and encouragement from his coaching corner, Aruna struggled to find a rhythm, committing numerous unforced errors that further tilted momentum toward his opponent.

