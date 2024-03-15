Protests, Violence Not Solution To Our Problems – Archbishop Onuoha

The Most Rev. David Onuoha, Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, has said that while the situation in Nigeria remains severe, protests and acts of violence are not the answers to the issues.

Archbishop Onuoha gave the advice at the opening of the 43rd Provincial Government Meeting on Thursday at the Cathedral Church of St. Matthew, Atta, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

“That there is hunger in the land is no longer news. It is also nothing new to say that our nation’s situation is most distressing, but it must be noted that the present state of our economy did not take a sudden flight.

“Though the situation is dire, one is not convinced that protests and other violent acts will give any solution. The motive behind any action is always very important because it defines or determines whether the action is good or bad.

“We must strongly resist the temptation of falling into the hands of our enemies, including bandits and terrorists, who will not miss any opportunity to overrun this country, should there be any breakdown of law and order,” he said.