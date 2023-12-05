Protests rock UNICAL as students reject 100% tuition hike

Academic activities were grounded on Monday at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) following the students’ protest against the 100 per cent hike in tuition fees.

The university had released a new schedule of fees that would take effect in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions. The students, who protested to register their dissatisfaction, barricaded the roads leading into the campus, thus preventing workers from coming in.

The protest also caused heavy traffic jams, compelling some motorists to make a U-turn. The protesters, who were no fewer than 100, blocked the Mary Slessor and Etta Agbor roads. Many clutched fresh leaves, while others displayed placards with different inscriptions. Some inscriptions read: “We came to school to study, not to kill our parents’’ and “The vice-chancellor of UNICAL went to school in her days, free of charge, but today wants to kill students with crazy charges,” amongst others. A protester, Tony Erei, said they would continue the protest until the institution reverted to the status quo.