Protests Rock Ondo Over LGs Caretaker List

Several protests have rocked different communities in Ondo State over the lists of Caretaker Committee Chairmen and vice Chairmen of Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state. The major grouse of communities that made up the LCDAs was the names of those who were made the helmsmen of the local governments and LCDAs.

For instance, the youths of Araromi-Obu in Ifesowa LCDA rejected the nomination of Olarewaju Makinde and Mr. Giwa Rasheed as the chairman and vice chairman of the area respectively, saying that they were imposed on them. Addressing a press conference yesterday, the youths, through Messrs Adesanoye Akinbinu and Dayo Akinro, asked the state government to withdraw the nominees and replace them with the indigenes of the area.

The youths said that they have been exposed to psychological torture by the government with the nomination of those alien to them as the chairman and vice chairman of the LCDA. They said “We received with great shock the announcement of Mr. Olarewaju Makinde and Mr. Giwa Rasheed as the chairman and vice chairman respectively of the Ifesowapo Local Council Development Authority.

“We respectively ex- press our outright dis- pleasure and rejection of the two individuals be- cause their nomination and appointment do not reflect the spirit of fairness to Araromi-Obu as the host community and the indigenes of the town. “Mr. Governor, it would interest you to know that this appointment is considered a slap, insult and embarrassment on the face of an average indigene of Araromi-Obu, because the council is newly created thus having a non-indigene as the pioneer head in the administration of the council negates the spirit of fairness and sense of belonging as an indigene of a community like ours should enjoy.

“Furthermore, their appointment is considered an insult to the collective sensibility and it is set to deepen the age-long conspiracy against the interest of our community if not rescinded. To this extent, we reject them also the gods of our land reject them,” they said.