Protests Rock Ondo Over LG Caretaker List

Several protests have rocked different communities in Ondo State over the lists of caretaker Chairmen and vice Chairmen of Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The major group of communities that made up the LCDA was the names of those who were made the helmsmen of the local governments and LCDAs

For instance, the youths of Araromi-Obu in Ifesowa LCDA rejected the nomination of Olarewaju Makinde and Mr Giwa Rasheed as the chairman and vice chairman of the area.

They said the duo were imposed on the people and that they are not indigenes of the southern region of the State.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the youth leaders through Messrs Adesanoye Akinbinu and Dayo Akinro asked the government to withdraw the nomination and replace it with indigenes of the area.

The youths said they have been exposed to psychological torture by the government by the nomination of those alien to them as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the LCDA.

They said “We received with great shock the announcement of Mr. Olarewaju Makinde and Mr. Giwa Rasheed as the chairman and vice chairman respectively of the Ifesowapo Local Council Development Authority.

“We respectively express our outright displeasure and rejection of the two individuals because their nomination and appointment do not reflect the spirit of fairness to Araromi-Obu as the host community and the indigenes of the town.

“Mr. Governor, it would interest you to know that this appointment is considered a slap, insult and embarrassment on the face of an average indigene of Araromi-Obu because the council is newly created thus having a non-indigene as the pioneer head in the administration of the council negates the spirit of fairness and sense of belonging as an indigene of a community like ours should enjoy.

“Furthermore, their appointment is considered an insult to the collective sensibility and it is set to

deepen the age-long conspiracy against the interest of our community if not rescinded. To this extent, we reject them also the gods of our land reject them.

“On this basis, considering the afore-stated reasons and in other to have a peaceful take-off of the new local council and subsequent symbolic working relationship with the community.

“We demand as a matter of saliency, necessity, and urgency the withdrawal of Mr Olarewaju Makinde as the chairman of the caretaker committee of Ifesowapo Local Council Authority and replace it with an indigene of Araromi-Obu in the interest of fairness and justice and considering your indelible antecedents in the fight against injustice in our national life.”