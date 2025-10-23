Protests Rock Ondo Community Over Death Of Students, Residents

Students of Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) and residents on Thursday protested the accident that claimed not less than 10 persons in the community.

The residents and students of the institution described the incessant accidents along the Akungba-Ikare-Akoko road as barbaric and something must be done to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

10 persons, including students of AAUA were killed in a fatal road accident which occurred in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday night.

An eyewitness said the incident involved a truck that allegedly lost control and rammed into some shops along the Owo-Akungba-Ikare Akoko expressway, killing the victims.

According to him ” The driver lost control of the truck and swerved off the road and rammed into the shops along the road killing the victims.”

Another eyewitness said “The truck was coming from up, we couldn’t say if the barricade was opened, because some people said the trailer destroyed the barricade. Like, five people have died, while we don’t know how many are under the trailer now.”

As of the time of filing this report, rescue operations were ongoing, while the exact number of casualties had yet to be confirmed.

The eyewitness also confirmed that one of the casualties was a yet-to-be-identified pregnant woman, whose lifeless body was removed from under the truck

The Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Samuel Ibitoye, confirmed the incident and said the accident involved a truck that was loaded with bags of cement.

Ibitoye said, ” The incident involved a truck that ran into a barricade in front of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, and lost control, resulting in the crash. No fewer than eight people were killed, comprising five males, two females, and one male child.”

The FRSC boss advised motorists to always ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before hitting the road. He also admonished drivers to always obey the traffic rules and regulations while driving.

The remains of the deceased were said to have been deposited at the morgue of a hospital in the town.

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Students Union Government (SUG), Ajidagba Mosadoluwa Akinbobola, confirmed the death of ten persons in the ghastly auto crash.

Ajidagba, in his statement, said “We regret to inform the entirety of the students populace that an articulated vehicle belonging to the Dangote group of companies suffered a brake failure from Ikare en route to Akungba, which destroyed the permanent barricade erected at the university main gate.

“As it stands, close to 10 people have lost their lives due to this tragic incident. As we all can recollect, the Students’ Union has made several efforts to ensure that trucks stop plying Akungba roads, as it can cause danger to the lives and properties of our students.

Dangote conglomerate had denied the ownership of the truck that killed residents of the community and students of the institution.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, who visited the community, assured residents of Akungba Akoko that the Police Command was working with other security agencies to restore normalcy and prevent a recurrence of the fatal truck accident that happened on Wednesday night.

Lawal said the students and residents had conducted themselves peacefully despite their grief. He described their demonstration as a “constructive and objective protest,” not an act of violence.

His words: “I want to correct that impression, not that they are really angry per se, but they have embarked on peaceful protests. We have been discussing constructively and objectively with each other.”

The Police Boss explained that the Police had been engaging with the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), even before the tragedy occurred, as part of efforts to ensure safety and orderliness in the area.

According to him “Before this incident happened, I had been informed and discussed with the students’ executive members, the SUG president, and his co-executives. We agreed that they would embark on a monitoring solution by themselves, which they started with my full support,” he said.

Lawal disclosed that the truck involved in the crash had lost its brakes, leading to the accident that threw the community into mourning.

He noted that the police, in collaboration with other agencies, were on the ground to manage the situation and ensure safety.

“Two days ago, I was in Akungba; yesterday, I was at Owo. We have been monitoring the situation here. I am presently on the ground, and I have addressed the students and youths. I have assured them that I will remain here till the barricade is refixed.”

The Police Commissioner further revealed that plans were underway to completely block a small passageway that vehicles had been using illegally, forcing them to take alternative routes pending the completion of the ongoing road expansion project.

He urged residents and students to remain calm and cooperate with the security agencies to maintain peace in the community.

“This is not the time for agitation. All hands should be on deck to ensure the safety of lives and property. Peace must be sustained not only in Akoko but across Ondo State. We do not want any fight or quarrel among the youths,” he appealed.

Lawal also confirmed that arrangements had been made to lift and permanently secure the iron barricade at the crash site, with the assistance of engineers and security operatives.

“We have arranged for a truck to lift the barricade because it is very heavy. A welder has been engaged to tack and weld the structure firmly so it cannot be removed again. The Dean of Student Affairs, Road Safety Corps, and Civil Defence officers are all here. It’s a collaborative effort,” he said.

Lawal reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring safety in Akungba and other parts of the state, adding that the police would remain vigilant to forestall further tragedies.