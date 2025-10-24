Protests Rock Ondo Community Over Death Of 10 Students, Residents

Students of Ondo Stateowned Adekunle Aja- sin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), yesterday protested the accident that claimed not less than 10 persons in the community.

The residents and students of the institution described the incessant accidents along the AkungbaIkare-Akoko Road as barbaric and that something must be done to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

10 persons, including students of AAUA were killed in a fatal road accident which occurred in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday night.

An eyewitness said the incident involved a truck that allegedly lost control and rammed into some shops along the Owo-AkungbaIkare Akoko Expressway, killing the victims.

According to him, “The driver lost control of the truck and swerved off the road and rammed into the shops along the road killing the victims.”

Another eyewitness said: “The truck was coming from up, we couldn’t say if the barricade was opened, because some people said the trailer destroyed the barricade.

Like, five people have died, while we don’t know how many are under the trailer now.” As of the time of filing this report, rescue operations were ongoing, while the exact number of casualties had yet to be confirmed.